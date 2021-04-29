Goo Hara Act passed in Assembly, STUDIO&NEW partnering with Disney Plus & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 29. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

The K-Industry had its own fair share of news and updates in the KDrama and K-Pop world today, on April 29. However, other important news might have taken a back seat because of these. So we’re bringing Daily Highlights, a segment where we give you key stories in bite-sized manner. Check them out below!

An act named after the late idol Goo Hara passed by South Korea’s government

On December 1, 2020, the 21st National Assembly of South Korea officially passed the “Goo Hara Act” under which parents who neglect their child are not qualified to gain their child’s inheritance/possession after they pass away. This came into effect after the late Goo Hara’s brother Goo Ho In filing a lawsuit against his mother claiming half of his sister’s inheritance. The lawsuit was officially resolved in the same month of 2020 where the court ordered six parts of her inheritance to her father and four to the mother. The Goo Hara Act will give no claiming rights to the parents of their child’s inheritance if they’re found to be neglected, ill-treated, abused, and other things. May Goo Hara rest in peace.

GWSN preparing to make make a full group comeback

After their last album titled ‘the Keys’ in April 2020 without member SoSo, GWSN is now gearing up for the comeback of their fifth mini album on May 20, 2021. This will be their full group comeback as SoSo will also return for the promotions. Last year in April, it was reported that SoSo’s past ankle injury was acting up again, causing her pain and anxiety due to which the member sat out from the fourth mini-album promotion.

STUDIO&NEW signs content partnership with Disney+

The content production company STUDIO&NEW has signed a five year long-term content with the OTT platform Disney+. According to STUDIO&NEW’s CEO Jang Kyung Ik, this will help them take “a leap forward to becoming a global studio that creates Korean content armed with various subjects and plot lines.” This partnership will focus on developing content for audiences globally. STUDIO&NEW is the production company behind some famous projects such as Descendants of The Sun, Miss Hammurabi, Beauty Inside, Chief of Staff and the latest upcoming show, Doom At Your Service.

Kingdom: Legendary War releases Round 2 rankings and full performance stages

In the second round called “Re-Born”, groups had to switch songs with other groups and perform their own rendition of it. Last week, Mnet released the full version videos of SF9, THE BOYZ and iKon. Today, Mnet released full versions of the remaining three groups, that is, ATEEZ covering iKON’s Rhythm Ta in an epic Money-Heist inspired theme , BTOB’s powerful cover on Stray Kids’ Back Door and Stray Kids performing BTOB’s I’ll Be Your Man.

Check out their performance below. SPOILER ALERT! To know the initial rankings, scroll a bit more.

In today’s episode, Kingdom released the initial rankings of Round 2 and ATEEZ first Rank 1 once again because of their legendary stage performance. The rankings for Round 2 are as follows: ATEEZ, SF9, BTOB, iKON, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ.

