‘Good Casting’ star Yoo In Young confirmed to return to the big screen after 3 years

On the 3rd, the management company WIP (WIP) said, "Yoo In-young will appear as the main character 'Hee-yeon' in the movie 'A Day in Tongyeong". We are going to show a variety of images full of humanity, so please look forward to it.” In the movie 'A Day in Tongyeong' (produced by Tori Entertainment, Samigong Company) Heeyon has a rollercoaster of life but meets Sung Yun at her lowest and falls in love with him. Yoo In-young takes on the role of Hee-yeon, the head of the planning team of a musical production company. 'Hee-yeon' is a person who is forced to resign from the company where she has worked for 8 years after planning a creative musical and losing at the box office.

​​Yoo In-young, who debuted as an advertising model in 2003, started with the drama 'Oh! Sara', followed by 'My Love from the Star', 'Oh My Venus', 'Good Casting', and the movies 'Veteran', 'Female Teacher', and 'Cheese in the Trap'. ', and has been active in CRTs and screens. It's her first movie appearance in three years since the movie 'Cheese in the Trap' in 2018.

In 2005, she acted in the Korean drama "Loveholic" with Kang Ta and Kim Min Sun. She portrayed Yoon Ja Kyung, the villain, who was madly in love with the main character played by Kang Ta. She is known for her notable roles in dramas like ‘Good Casting’ where she played Im Ye Eun, a single mother, and a NIS agent, and ‘Oh My Venus’ as Oh Soo Jin, one of the anti-heroes of the drama and was loved a lot for the character.

