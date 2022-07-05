‘The Good Detective 2’: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo and more return as chaotic detectives in first teaser

JTBC's new Saturday drama ‘The Good Detective 2' released the first teaser video announcing the resumption of the investigation team of the Incheon Police Station on July 3. First of all, Detective Gang Do Chang (Son Hyun Joo)'s laughter captures the heart. Gang Do Chang is full of fighting spirit, bellowing at his teammates with a loud voice, “Young policeman, your country believes in you.”

We are also happy to see the back-and-forth of the two people who still provoke laughter, such as agreeing with the team leader Woo Bong Shik (Jo Hee Bong), who says “You are a middle-aged police officer,” and responds with “I’m sorry”. We are looking forward to the performance of Kang Chang, a passionate detective who stirs up the scene harder than anyone else with his old-fashioned power and combat power that has risen as he has reached menopause.

Above all, the greatest strength of ‘The Good Detective' is the teamwork overflowing with the fighting of the 2 strong teams. In Season 1, the detectives who showed the perfect harmony of one team eating together at the police station: Gang Do Chang, Oh Ji Hyeok (Jang Seung Jo), Kwon Jae Hong (Cha Rae Hyung), Ji Ji Woong (Jung Soon Won), Byun Ji Woong (Kim Ji Hoon), and Shim Dong Wook (Kim Myeong Jun) begins the investigation with stronger joint power and cowardice.

Meanwhile, ‘The Good Detective 2' finished filming in May and is concentrating on post-production. It will premiere on July 30th.

