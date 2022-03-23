‘Good Doctor’ star Joo Won cast as lead for upcoming historical action drama ‘Milju’

On March 23rd, Joo Won recently received an offer directly from director Kwak Jeong Hwan. Although Joo Won has not yet made a final decision, he is positively reviewing the lead role for ‘Milju’ which is a chase action drama depicting a bout between bloody and goal-scoring organizations over alcohol in the Joseon Dynasty. Joo Won may be returning to the drama scene two years after the drama 'Alice' (2020).

The drama will be directed by Kwak Jeong Hwan who directed popular dramas like ‘Chuno' (2010) 'Fugitive Plan.B' (2010) 'Basketball' (2013) 'Neighborhood Hero' (2016) 'THE K2' (2016), 'Miss Hammurabi' (2018) and more. The production will be carried out by Lotte Cultureworks' drama division, and filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. They are also discussing with tvN for the drama release, and the first broadcast date has not been decided.

Joo Won first appeared in the 2010 television drama ‘King of Baking, Kim Takgu’ as the antagonist to the titular character. ‘King of Baking, Kim Takgu’ recorded high viewership ratings of over 50%, earning ‘national drama’ status, and Joo Won shot to fame. He went on to star in the KBS2 weekend family drama ‘Ojakgyo Family’ in 2011, opposite Uee. He took home the Best New Actor award at the KBS Drama Awards and Baeksang Arts Awards.

Joo Won took on his most challenging role; an autistic savant who becomes a genius pediatric surgeon for KBS's medical drama ‘Good Doctor’. In 2015, Joo Won starred in action thriller ‘Yong-pal’, alongside Kim Tae Hee. The drama garnered strong ratings and Joo won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the SBS Drama Awards.

Joo Won's final project before enlistment was ‘My Sassy Girl’, a historical remake of the 2001 hit film. The television series premiered in 2017. In 2020, Joo Won starred in the science fiction romance drama ‘Alice’.

