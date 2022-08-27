Good Job Ep 1 and 2 review: Jung Il Woo hires Girls’ Generation’s Yuri as his assistant for future missions

In the first episode of 'Good Job', chaebol detective Eun Seon Woo (Jung Il Woo) dressed up to find out the truth about his mother's necklace, 'Queen's Tears', who disappeared 20 years ago and infiltrated a casino. Don Sera (Kwon Yu Ri), who works part-time to deal with troubled customers at a casino with superior vision than an eagle, misunderstood Eun Seon Woo as a thief and started a chase. Eun Seon Woo, who escaped the crisis by jumping from the roof of the building onto a garbage truck, headed to the place where her mother's necklace first disappeared.The blood on the floor aroused curiosity about the next development. The drama burst into laughter everywhere with its witty setting.Jung Il Woo raised the fun of watching a parade in disguise as her grandfather with her cane, a long-haired Korean gambler, etc., and Kwon Kwon Ri with a lively appearance searched out casino problems and chased Jung Il Woo, injecting energy into the drama.

In the second episode, Eun Seon Woo went to the house of actress Oh A Ra (Shin Shin Eun) to find out how the 'Queen's Tears', a keepsake of her mother, who disappeared 20 years ago, appeared again in the world, and was arrested after Don Sera reported it. Don Sera, who suspected Eun Seon-woo as a thief and reported it to the police, was shocked to find out his true identity. And when Eun Seon Woo enters Oh Ara's house, he recalls seeing another person and trying to help him clear the charges. Eun Seon Woo couldn't believe Don Sera, who said he saw someone on a street that ordinary people wouldn't be able to see. However, CCTV found that Don Sera's words were true and hired him as an assistant.

For the investigation, Don Sera infiltrated the club wearing 'Queen's Tears'. The one who recognized the necklace was expected to be the one who gifted Oara her necklace. The appearance of Don Sera, dressed in an outfit that matched the necklace, was beautiful enough to make the eyes of Eun Seon Woo and Yang Jin Mo suspicious. Eun Seon Woo and Yang Jin Mo were convinced that Don Sera's eyes were different from ordinary people and tested Don Sera, who immediately recognized the accessories that were visible only when the CCTV screen was enlarged precisely.

Attention is focused on what kind of heroic investigations Don Sera, who knows the double life of chaebol detective Eun Seon Woo, and Eun Seon Woo, who finds out that Don Sera is a super-sighted person, will proceed in the future.

