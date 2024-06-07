Good Partner FIRST LOOK: Rookie lawyer Nam Ji Hyun, boss Jang Na Ra clash due to different personalities; Watch teaser

Good Partner is a much-awaited law comedy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun, Jang Na Ra, Kim Jun Han and more which will focus on the relationship between a senior and a junior with contrasting personalities. Anticipation runs high as the capable actors have showcased their amazing talent in their previous works as well.

Nam Ji Hyun is known for hits like Suspicious Partner and Little Women. Jang Na Ra is known for Go Back Couple and The Last Empress.

Good Partner teaser featuring Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra

On June 7, SBS dropped the first teaser for their upcoming drama Good Partner. The video revealed a confident rookie lawyer Nam Ji Hyun who joins a firm and is appointed under the tough cookie Nam Ji Hyun.

As she enters the company, the other employees warn her about Jang Na Ra which does make the new employee a little nervous. Despite their clashing personalities, they have to work together as a team.

More about Good Partner

The SBS drama Good Partner is set to premiere on July 12. Kim Ga Ram is directing the project. She has previously created works like Nevertheless, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Vampire Detective, and more. Choi Yoo Na has written the script for the project.

Jang Na Ra will play the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

Kim Jun Han will be appearing in the role of Jung Woo Jin, who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team. P.O. will play Jeon Eun Ho, who is a bright and dedicated person and also Han Yu Ri's mentor.

