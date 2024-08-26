Good Partner, Love Next Door’s Jung So Min and Jung Hae In top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings

SBS’ Good Partner and tvN’s Love Next Door dominated this week’s rankings for the most buzzworthy dramas and actors. These rankings are based on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list, which measures the TV dramas generating the most buzz. The company compiles its rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are currently airing or upcoming.

After a three-week hiatus, Good Partner reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the most buzzworthy drama rankings. The show not only returned to the top of the list but also saw its leading actresses make impressive appearances on the most buzzworthy drama cast members list. Jang Nara rose to No. 3, Nam Ji Hyun reached No. 6, and Han Jae Yi secured the No. 7 spot.

tvN’s Love Next Door climbed to No. 2 on this week’s drama list, with its lead actors topping the actor rankings. Jung So Min and Jung Hae In secured the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.

In its final week on air, tvN’s Serendipity’s Embrace landed at No. 3 on the drama list. Meanwhile, its stars Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, on the actor list.

ENA’s Your Honor moved up to No. 4 on the drama list, with its leads Son Hyun Joo and Kim Myung Min making their way onto the actor rankings at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively. MBC’s Black Out climbed to No. 5 on the drama list, while star Byun Yo Han secured the No. 8 spot on the actor list. Additionally, two new shows made their debut on the drama list this week: KBS 2TV’s Perfect Family entered at No. 7, and TV Chosun’s DNA Lover joined the rankings at No. 9.

The top 10 TV dramas generating the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS' Good Partner tvN's Love Next Door tvN's Serendipity’s Embrace ENA's Your Honor MBC's Black Out JTBC's Romance in the House KBS2's Perfect Family KBS2's Beauty and Mr. Romantic TV Chosun's DNA Lover tvN's No Gain No Love

Meanwhile, the top 10 K-drama cast who generated the most buzz this week are:

Jung So Min of Love Next Door Jung Hae In of Love Next Door Jang Nara of Good Partner Chae Jong Hyeop of Serendipity’s Embrace Kim So Hyun of Serendipity’s Embrace Nam Ji Hyun of Good Partner Han Jae Yi of Good Partner Byun Yo Han of Black Out Son Hyun Joo of Your Honor Kim Myung Min of Your Honor

