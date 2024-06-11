Good Partner poster OUT: Expert divorce lawyer Jang Na Ra and newbie Nam Ji Hyun work together despite contrasting personalities

Good Partner is a much-anticipated law drama starring Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra which is all set to premiere in July. It tells the story of a veteran divorce lawyer and a rookie who have very different morals and values but have to work together to solve cases. Excitement runs high as the talented cast comes together for this project. Nam Ji Hyun is known for hits like Suspicious Partner and Little Women. Jang Na Ra is known for Go Back Couple and The Last Empress.

Good Partner poster featuring Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra

On June 11, SBS released the poster of their upcoming drama Good Partner starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun. In the poster, Nam Ji Hyun can be seen sitting up straight, reflecting that she is a newbie, while Jang Na Ra has a relaxed demeanor as she is an expert in the field. See the poster below.

More about Good Partner

The SBS drama Good Partner is set to premiere on July 12. Kim Ga-Ram is directing the project. She has previously created works like Nevertheless, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Vampire Detective, and more. Choi Yoo Na has written the script for the project.

Jang Na Ra will play the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

Advertisement

Kim Jun Han will be appearing in the role of Jung Woo Jin, who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team. P.O. will play Jeon Eun Ho, who is a bright and dedicated person and also Han Yu Ri's mentor.

ALSO READ: Seo Kang Joon confirms small screen return with Undercover High School alongside Jin Ki Joo and Kim Min Ju