Good Partner is an ongoing South Korean series starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun in the lead roles. The plot of the show follows two lawyers from a private firm who have completely different values and perspectives on life. Due to their differences of opinion, it often leads to massive disagreements. With the show’s third episode release, it has met with good viewership and exceeded expectations.

Good Partner scores splendid ratings with new episode

On July 13, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired the previous day. The third episode of Good Partner premiered, taking over the timeslot that Ji Sung’s Connection previously held. The show marks an all-time high viewership with an average nationwide rating of 10.5 percent.

Furthermore, the show garnered a 10.9 percent rating in the Seoul metropolitan area. The peak viewership rating soared to 12.4 percent, eliciting an explosive response. Additionally, the 20-49 demographic rating was 3.0 percent, reflecting its hot popularity.

Good Partner plot, cast and release time

The story of the Good Partner follows Cha Eun Kyung, a star lawyer with 17 years of experience, who reigns supreme in the field of divorce law. However, her professional success comes at a personal cost as she faces the impending crisis of her own potential divorce. On the other hand, Han Yu Ri, a fresh-faced rookie lawyer, embarks on her first case in the same demanding field.

Unlike Eun Kyung, she is driven by a deep sense of justice and a desire to protect the innocent. She struggles to reconcile her idealism with the harsh realities of divorce law, often clashing with Eun Kyung's realistic approach. Their conflicting values and experiences set the stage for a dramatic and often heated dynamic.

Apart from Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun, the rest of the supporting cast includes Kim Joon Han, P.O, Ji Seung Hyun, Han Jae Yi, Yuna, Jung Jae Sung, and more. Directed by Kim Ga Ram and written by Choi Yoo Na, every new episode of the show is scheduled to air every Friday and Saturday at 10:00 PM KST. It will consist of a total of 16 episodes.