Good Partner teaser 2: Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra have contrasting opinions but together do their best as divorce lawyers; Watch

Good Partner is an upcoming law drama starring Nam Ji Hyun and Jang Na Ra which will be airing in July. The drama tells the story of a veteran divorce lawyer and a rookie who have different personalities but work together to solve cases. Jang Na Ra is known for her roles in Go Back Couple and The Last Empress. Nam Ji Hyun has worked on hits like Suspicious Partner and Little Women.

Good Partner teaser 2 featuring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun

On June 14, SBS released the second teaser of their upcoming drama Good Partner. Jang Na Ra plays the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Nam Ji Hyun is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. In the teaser, she mentions that her boss has the ability to spoil people's moods. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

More about Good Partner

The SBS drama Good Partner is set to premiere on July 12. Kim Ga Ram is directing the project. She has previously created works like Nevertheless, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Vampire Detective, and more. Choi Yoo Na has written the script for the project.

Jang Na Ra will play the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Her life changes when she starts working with the rookie lawyer Han Yu Ri, played by Nam Ji Hyun, who challenges her ways and decisions. The two clash in ways and develop together.

Kim Jun Han will be appearing in the role of Jung Woo Jin, who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team. P.O. will play Jeon Eun Ho, who is a bright and dedicated person and also Han Yu Ri's mentor.

