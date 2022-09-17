Goodbye Promotions: Rashmika Mandanna chose to enter Bollywood because of THIS reason

On Friday afternoon, the Geetha Govindam actress arrived in the National capital to promote her upcoming film Goodbye. While interacting with the media persons, she spoke about why she decided to take a plunge into Bollywood, to which she said that she entered Bollywood because of her “fans”.

Popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry. The actress will next be seen in her upcoming film Goodbye alongside legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta . While many have appreciated Rashmika’s performances in various Telugu films, fans are eager to know what drove her to enter the Bollywood film industry. Here is what the actress has to say.

Addressing the media persons in Delhi, Rashmika, as reported by India Today, said, “For me, why I started listening to Hindi scripts was because of the audience, because of them saying come here, do a film here. We want to see your work here. So, in the meantime, Pushpa happened, and it blew our minds with the response and today I am here with Goodbye."

About Goodbye

Directed by Vikash Bahl, the film Goodbye stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta in key roles. The film also includes actors Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres on October 7, 2022.

The makers released the trailer of the film on September 7 which gives a sneak peek of the story where Neena Gupta plays the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife and Mandanna's mother. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will portray the role of a father-daughter. Only time will tell what the exact storyline is all about.

About Rashmika Mandanna’s Work Front

Rashmika will be seen next in a Tamil film titled Varisu starring actor Vijay and then a Hindi film titled Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

