Google Korea announces the top 25 most searched for idols in the nation: BTS’ V stands proud at number 1

Google Korea released the most searched for idols in 2020. Did your bias make the list?

Google Korea has recently announced the official list of the most searched for idols on its platform. This includes both male and female idols who were looked up the most in the past year through Google in South Korea. It is therefore, an apt measure of the idols’ popularities in their own country. A lot of K-Pop groups achieved great things this year, which also reflected on the results.

Needless to say, BTS dominated the top of the list closely followed by EXO and NCT. BTS has expanded way beyond just the realms of K-Pop in 2020 and it is obvious that the members of BTS would be the most searched for idols in the past year. SM Entertainment, one of the Big 3 companies of K-Pop, closely follows behind on the list. 2 separate lists for male and female idols have been published which further elucidate the ranks. For female idols, girl group members had a more successful year than soloists when it comes to numbers but the number 1 position is held by a soloist.

Here are the top 25 most searched for male and female idols of 2020:

Most searched male idols:

#1 V (BTS)

#2 Jungkook (BTS)

#3 Jimin (BTS)

#4 Baekhyun (EXO)

#5 SUGA (BTS)

#6 Chen (EXO)

#7 Jin (BTS)

#8 Cha Eunwoo (Astro)

#9 Chanyeol (EXO)

#10 Jaehyun (NCT)

#11 Taemin (Shinee)

#12 RM (BTS)

#13 Sehun (EXO)

#14 Haechan (NCT)

#15 D.O. (EXO)

#16 MINO (Winner)

#17 J-Hope (BTS)

#18 Rowoon (SF9)

#19 Taeyong (NCT)

#20 Suho (EXO)

#21 Jaemin (NCT)

#22 Doyoung (NCT)

#23 Jeonghan (Seventeen)

#24 Mark (NCT)

#25 Kai (EXO)

Most-searched female idols

#1 IU

#2 Irene (Red Velvet)

#3 Yoona (Girls’ Generation)

#4 Jennie (Black Pink)

#5 Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

#6 Nayeon (Twice)

#7 Hwasa (Mamamoo)

#8 Jang Won-young (IZ*ONE)

#9 Seulgi (Red Velvet)

#10 Arin (Oh My Girl)

#11 Sana (Twice)

#12 Sunmi

#13 Chungha

#14 Lee Na-eun (April)

#15 Joy (Red Velvet)

#16 Jihyo (Twice)

#17 Jisoo (Black Pink)

#18 Momo (Twice)

#19 Kwon Eunbi (IZ*ONE)

#20 Yeri (Red Velvet)

#21 Rosé (Black Pink)

#22 Chaeyoung (Twice)

#23 Kim Min-ju (IZ*ONE)

#24 YooA (Oh My Girl)

#25 Jeongyeon (Twice)

Credits :Google Korea

