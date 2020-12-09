Google Year In Search 2020: Money Heist, Scam 1992 & Bigg Boss 14 emerge as top trending shows; See Full List

It was the year of the television and streaming platforms, Google has now released a top 10 list of the highest trending shows. Check it out below.

It's that time of the year again! Google has released its Google Year in Search 2020 list to give you a lowdown on some of the most searched words, personalities, events and highest trending topics. While Twitter also released its list on 8 December, Google's list covers a variety of topics. And taking into consideration everything that has happened this year, Indian Premier League, Coronavirus and US Election results were the most searched topics followed by PM Kisan Yojana and Bihar election results in India.

On a lighter note, it was year of the television and streaming platforms, as lockdown enforced us to sit inside and binge-watch various shows. Google also released a list of some of the most searched shows this year. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video to Disney plus Hotstar, there were a variety of options to choose from. And Money Heist seems to have emerged as the most searched show in India.

Followed by Money Heist is the Indian web series, directed by Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The series not only turned out to be a massive success but also was an underdog amidst all the hyped up shows. Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be the only cable show in this list and ranked on number 3. Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2 and Paatal Lok came in the fourth and fifth position respectively.

Check out the top 10 web shows that emerged as Google's most searched and trending shows:

Money Heist

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Bigg Boss 14

Mirzapur 2

Paatal Lok

Sex Education

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Dark

Bandish Bandits

Special Ops

