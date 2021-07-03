Gossip Girl: Creators say reboot may not have happened if Kristen Bell didn’t reprise her role as GG

Gossip Girl creators recently opened up on why Kristen Bell reprisal as the voice of GG was crucial in the reboot series. Scroll down to see what they said.

The Gossip Girl reboot has been awaited by fans for more than a decade and it’s finally here! While many OG stars from the 2007 show will be missing from the reboot, Kristen Bell who voiced GG in the show will reprise her role in the reboot. While it’s great that Bell is back, the GG creators recently expressed how essential her comeback was for the show.

According to showrunner Joshua Safran, creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage were insistent on Kristen returning and actually wouldn’t sign off on the reboot if she declined. “It wasn’t really a conversation, Josh and Stephanie were like, if she doesn’t want to do it, let’s all walk away,” Joshua shared with Entertainment Tonight. “We went up to her and she was like, ‘Of course I want to do it.’ And then, yeah, there’s no Gossip Girl without Kristen. I mean, it’s not just the voice, it’s her whole being.”

He went on, praising her for the voice over part and how she is an integral part of Gossip Girl. “Her soul comes through her voice and you just feel like you’re in the show. Without her, whenever there’s like, a temp, it doesn’t feel like the show, and then when you hear her voice, then you’re like, ‘There it is.’”

Both Emily Alyn Lind an Tavi Gevinson agreed. “I mean, thank God [she's back], she’s the iconic voiceover … like, any other voice would be like, ‘Eh,’” Tavi shared. Emily added, “Like, how can you have Gossip Girl without Kristen Bell? She’s Gossip Girl, even if she’s not Gossip Girl, she’s Gossip Girl. We need Kristen Bell, are you kidding me?”

