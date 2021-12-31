GOT author George RR Martin LAUDS House of the Dragon premiere episode; Calls it 'dark, powerful'

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has recently showered heaps of praises over HBO's upcoming series House of the Dragon which has been adapted from his book Fire & Blood. A teaser trailer has been released which showed Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Now, Martin has lauded the show after seeing a "rough cut" of the pilot.

According to Live Journal, via Entertainment Weekly, Martin has hailed the prequel for its cinematography and the way the storyline has been narrated. After seeing a "rough cut" of the episode, the author seemingly "loved it," as it contains every element that he personally admires in an "epic fantasy." "It's dark, it's powerful, it's visceral...just the way I like my epic fantasy," Martin noted.

The author also added that the makers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik have done "an amazing job." He has also praised the cast members for their performances in the upcoming series. For those unversed, Game of Thrones' prequel House of the Dragons include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans.

Another clip from House of the Dragons was shown from the series which was included in HBO Max's video about the new releases of 2022. The clip comprised a character going ahead to stab another character. However, the clip ended abruptly leaving fans with a cliffhanger.

