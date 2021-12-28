GOT The Beat to debut with single Step Back on THIS date

SM Entertainment’s upcoming project group Girls On Top’s first unit, GOT The Beat, has announced more details about their first release! On December 28, SM Entertainment revealed that GOT The Beat will be debuting with an R&B hip-hop single, ‘Step Back’.

According to reports, the song is said to have an addictive sound with repeated bass and instrument variations, containing straightforward expressions of a woman with high self-esteem in regards to love. The unique voices and talents of the members are especially expected to raise the completeness of the song.

As GOT The Beat is a performance-based unit, the group will be highlighting the synergy of the members through a performance of ‘Step Back’ at SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA (SMTOWN’s upcoming free online concert), on January 1, 2022, ahead of the song’s official release on music streaming platforms.

The project group ‘Girls On Top’ was announced by SM Entertainment on December 26, and further reports on December 27 revealed that the project will feature the agency’s female artists in various combinations and units. The first of these combinations is confirmed to be GOT The Beat.

GOT The Beat comprises top female idols - soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter. ‘Step Back’ will be released on January 3, 2022, at 6 pm KST, through various music streaming platforms.

Look forward to more updates about Girls On Top, GOT The Beat, and ‘Step Back’!