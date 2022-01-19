GOT the beat to perform a special stage on ‘M Countdown’ on THIS date

SM Entertainment’s new project girl group GOT the beat will be performing a special stage of their debut single ‘Step Back’ on a music show for the first time! On January 19, SM Entertainment revealed that the project group will be performing their song on the January 27 broadcast of ‘M! Countdown’. Released on January 3, 2022, this is the first time that GOT the Beat will greet audiences through a broadcasting station’s music program.

GOT the beat is the first unit to come from SM Entertainment’s Girls on Top (GOT) project, bringing together female artists from the company in different sub-units. The project unit group comprises seven members: soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter.

A performance-based unit, GOT the beat performed ‘Step Back’ at ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’, SMTOWN’s free online concert, on January 1, 2022. Two days later, they officially released their debut single on music streaming platforms on January 3.

The R&B hip-hop single, ‘Step Back’, has an addictive sound with a strong bass line. As all the members of GOT the beat are well-known for their unique voices and talents, their synergy was highly anticipated ahead of the group’s debut. True to expectations, the song highlights the group’s charisma and their individual strengths come together to produce a flawless result. ‘Step Back’ also ranked high on music charts following its release.

‘M! Countdown’ airs every Thursday at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). While you wait for their special performance, check out the stage video of GOT the beat’s single, ‘Step Back’, below: