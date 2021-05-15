Got It Like That MV: B.I, Destiny Rogers & Tyla Yaweh impart important life lessons in a gratifying song

B.I’s collaboration with Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh has been unveiled! Read on to find out.

B.I is a busy man and we are loving it. Earlier last month, he announced his official fan club name - ID. The agency explained the reason behind shortlisting this name as ID is a short form of identity, and ‘identity' signifies that without the fans, B.I’s identity is incomplete. With the blessings from his fandom, B.I has released a new single titled, Got It Like That in collaboration with Destiny Rogers and Tyla Yaweh and produced by The Stereotypes.

Got It Like That dropped on May 14 KST, is a trendy and hip track with a laid-back sound and a unique colour designated to each artist. The song is essentially a guide to life, 'One Thing You Should Know, Is The Art Of Letting Go' is the one catchphrase that remains constant throughout the song. The music video is simple yet detailed, focussing on the intuitive lyrics of the song as well as the musical chemistry the three artists share with each another.

Got It Like That is produced by the Grammy-winning producer The Stereotypes, who has worked with global artists like Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and Bruno Mars. Up-and-coming R&B singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers and hip hop artist Tyla Yaweh have collaborated with B.I on the single. Got It Like That will be included in B.I forthcoming album slated to release on June 1.

