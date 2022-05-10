GOT7 announces two-day 'fancon' ahead of comeback in May

GOT7 will be greeting their fans through a fancon prior to their full-group comeback! On May 9 at 8:30 pm IST, the boy group released a teaser poster announcing the news. According to the teaser, the group’s fancon is titled GOT7 2022 FANCON 'HOMECOMING with I GOT 7', and will be taking place across two days. Scheduled for May 21 and May 22, the fancon will take place in Seoul’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

Both the dates will include offline events, while the second day will be held online as well, leading up to GOT7’s comeback the next day, on May 23, with their self-titled mini album. The released poster shows a small, open-air room with shimmery curtains for walls, in the middle of a desert, and a soft blue sky behind. Check out the poster for GOT7’s upcoming fancon, ‘HOMECOMING with I GOT 7’, below:

The upcoming event will mark GOT7’s first fan meeting/fan concert in over a year, following the group’s sixth anniversary fan meeting in December 2020, which took place online. Meanwhile, the very day after wrapping up their two-day fancon, the group will be dropping their much-awaited mini album ‘GOT7’ on May 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The septet announced their full-group comeback on May 9, which marked the anniversary of their fandom Ahgase (short for ‘I GOT 7’).

‘GOT7’ will be the group’s first album release since they departed from JYP Entertainment last year, following their fourth studio album ‘Breath of Love : Last Piece’ in November 2020. The mini album will also be their first release overall in about a year and two months, following their track ‘ENCORE’ in February 2021.

