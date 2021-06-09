GOT7 BamBam’s highly awaited solo mini album riBBon’s tracklist RELEASED

Read on to know what tracks BamBam is going to bowl fans over with in hi first mini-album 'riBBon'!

BamBam is one of the GOT7 members who has been highly active for quite a while. His reveal of a mini album with his numerous impromptu VLives kept the energy in fans pretty high. He first dropped a mysterious teaser on March 23, for a release in June. Since then, he has kept fans well fed as he released 10 concept photos and one concept clip for his upcoming first mini-album titled ‘riBBon’.

Today, on June 9, after more than a month of waiting, he has finally released the tracklist for ‘riBBon’. The mini-album consists of seven tracks, with the title song of the same name as the album. First on the album is Intro produced by Murda Beatz. Then we have the title track riBBon, Air, Pandora, Look so fine and Under the sky. BamBam has taken part in writing the lyrics for all of these tracks, except the Intro. He is also credited as a composer in three songs - riBBon, Air and Look so fine. The tracklist also has the same colour gradient of Cyan and Purple with an opaque ribbon in the middle.

Take a look at the tracklist of riBBon below:

The mini-album is available in two versions called the riBBon and Pandora version. The pre-orders for the album had started on May 23.

The mini-album riBBon will be released on June 15, 2021 at 6 PM KST. After an hour of its release, BamBam will be holding an online showcase on his official VLive, YouTube and Facebook accounts on the same day at 7 PM KST.

Which song are you the most excited for? Let us know in the comments!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :BamBam Twitter

Share your comment ×