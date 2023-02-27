GOT7 BamBam to make a comeback on March 28; company drops teaser image

BamBam’s management agency dropped a teaser image to announce his comeback. The teaser image also had the date of BamBam’s comeback which is March 28, 2023. The teaser image was released by his managing agency Abyss Company on February 27. This comeback will finally put an end to the fourteen-month-long period of no releases. The last time BamBam released music was back in January 2022. The latter-mentioned date marks the release of his second solo album.

Last Release

'B' was BamBam’s second extended play that he released back in January 2022. The album had six tracks that exuded a mystic yet vibrant charm. The album was met with mostly positive feedback. This album positively contributed to BamBam’s image as a solo artist. He was also appreciated for how unique the composition of his solo release was.

Who Are You? (2021)

BamBam released a single titled ‘Who are You’ in 2021. The song featured Red Velvet’ Seulgi and was a commercial success. Besides topping music charts in different parts of the world, it also introduced the world to BamBam as a solo artist.

BamBam on Transit Love

Last year BamBam was also seen on a South Korean dating reality TV show called Transit Love. The show revolves around a bunch of couples who have to make a choice between working on their old relationships and finding new ones. The artist was praised for how sincerely candid he was throughout the show.

Other Activities

Lately, BamBam has shown increased participation in South Korean variety shows. Besides Transit Love, he can also be seen in 'Master In The House', also referred to as 'All the Butler'. He also has a YouTube channel called ‘BamBam Home’ where he is often found entertaining his fans.

BamBam has been one of the most beloved idols ever since the days of GOT7, his recent appearances and musical releases are only positively contributing to his image as a public figure. This comeback will again shift the audience’s attention to his music as opposed to his current image as a rookie entertainer.