GOT7 breaks own sales record with new EP; Becomes 1st group to hit No.1 on iTunes in 100 countries in 2022

On May 23, GOT7 made their long-awaited comeback with their self-titled mini album ‘GOT7’, along with its title track, ‘NANANA’. With this release, GOT7 has officially broken their own record! Going by Warner Music Korea, the South Korean boy group’s latest release sold over 371,500 copies in the first week of its release, recorded from May 23 to 29.

In comparison, GOT7 previously sold 270,000 copies in the first week of release with their 2020 album, ‘Breath of Love : Last Piece’. With this, the group has set a new first-week sales record for themselves.

Marking their first physical album release since parting ways with JYP Entertainment last year, ‘GOT7’ is the group’s first release overall in about a year and two months, following the release of their track ‘ENCORE’ in February 2021. ‘ENCORE’ had been released shortly after all the members of GOT7 parted ways with their agency in January 2021, following the expiration of their exclusive contract.

Last week, GOT7 topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in over 80 regions, and since then, has gone on to hit number 1 in 100 countries with their self-titled EP. With this, GOT7 becomes the first group to do so in 2022. The group has also added a slew of other titles to their list with this feat, along with becoming the fastest Asian Act ever, the second Asian group ever, the fourth group ever, the fourth Asian album ever, and the 18th act ever to accomplish this feat.

Further, GOT7’s upbeat title track from their self-titled EP has also reached the number one spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 71 different regions. Congratulations to GOT7!

