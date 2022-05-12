GOT7 drops exciting schedule for comeback with self-titled EP

After announcing their full-group return as well as an upcoming two-day fancon, boy group GOT7 has released a schedule detailing everything that we can expect, leading up to their return on May 23. GOT7 will be dropping their self-titled mini album and its accompanying music video at 2:30 pm IST on May 23, and will hold a fancon titled ‘HOMECOMING’ on May 21 and 22, the second day of which will be possible to attend online as well.

Further, the schedule announces that the first of the exciting things planned will be greeting us as early as the next few hours! The group will be releasing a tracklist for their EP ‘GOT7’ tonight at 8:30 pm IST (May 13). Following this, we will be receiving three separate concept photos for the EP every day from May 14 to May 16 at 8:30 pm IST (May 15 to May 17, 12 am KST). GOT7 will also drop a concept photo for the fancon, the day after, on May 17 at 8:30 pm IST.

May 18, 8:30 pm IST has been earmarked for a ‘highlight medley’ for the upcoming mini album, and May 19, 8:30 pm IST will bring us a still image poster for the music video of the lead single from ‘GOT7’. Meanwhile, the first day of the fancon also promises a trailer for the music video.

This is all set to be GOT7’s first music release in about a year and two months, following their track ‘ENCORE’ which greeted audiences in February 2021.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun, Choi Dae Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa & Park Jin Woo CONFIRMED to lead ‘One Dollar Lawyer’