GOT7: Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Yugyeom and BamBam share photos from night out leaving Ahgases emotional

GOT7 is a K-pop boy group formed in 2014 by JYP Entertainment. The group quickly gained popularity worldwide with their unique sound, killer dance moves, and undeniable chemistry. However, in January 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that the members would not renew their contracts and would be leaving the agency.

What have been GOT7 members doing after disbanding?

Since then, the members have been pursuing their individual careers and even came together for a group album last year. However, their in-person interactions have been scarce since due to their solo schedules. Finally, the fans’ wish came true as five of the seven members reunited again. On April 16, 2023, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Yugyeom and BamBam shared a series of beautiful photos on their Instagram accounts, revealing a GOT7 reunion.

In the photos, Jay B, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Yugyeom, and Bambam are seen sitting together and posing for the photo funnily. The members are all smiles as they pose for the camera, and their fans couldn't be happier to see them together again. Jay B captioned the post with a simple green heart emoji, but the message was clear: GOT7 is and will always be together.

Fans' reaction to the post

The post quickly went viral, and fans couldn't contain their emotions. Ahgases took to social media to express their excitement to see them all together even as leader Jay B continues his mandatory military service and member Jinyoung gets ready for his own enlistment.

About GOT7

GOT7 is a popular K-pop group that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, for nine years now. The group has grown and evolved, producing chart-topping hits and establishing itself as one of the Korean industry's most influential groups. However, on January 19th, 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that the group's contract with the agency had come to an end, and they would officially be leaving.

Despite their departure from JYP Entertainment, GOT7's fanbase remained loyal, eagerly anticipating the group's next move. On February 20th, 2021, GOT7 surprised their fans with the release of their first single after leaving JYP Entertainment, titled ‘Encore.’ The song received critical acclaim, and fans were thrilled to hear that the group had signed under Warner Music Korea, a move that promised exciting new opportunities for the group's future. They made a full comeback with EP ‘GOT7’ on May 23, 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NCT 127's Jaehyun and ASTRO's Moonbin pull off the all-denim outfits; Who wore it better? VOTE