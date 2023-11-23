GOT7 JAY B's agency blacklists 'fan' for spreading misinformation, announces legal action

GOT7's JAY B got involved in a controversy as a fan account claimed that the idol and his family had a special relationship with them. Fans grew concerned about the celebrity as these rumors spread. JAY B's mother also wrote a letter against such claims.

GOT7's JAY B's company responds to malicious comments

On November 22, JAY B's agency mauve company released a statement regarding the recent developments regarding the case of the fan who claimed to share a special relationship with the idol. The company first started by thanking all the fans for their care and support.

They stated that they have been receiving reports of invasion of artists' privacy and dissemination of false information. They explained that stalking the artist's personal information, family members, or acquaintances, such as continuous contact and visits and spreading false facts or baseless malicious rumors are subject to legal actions.

These acts are subject to legal action under the Invasion of Privacy and Misdemeanor Punishment Act. They added that the person responsible for spreading misinformation has been blacklisted by the company permanently and will be excluded from all future fan events for violating the privacy of artist JAY B and spreading false information. The company stated that they would like to maintain a healthy fan culture. They assured that they would do their best to protect their artists and maintain their safety. They concluded by asking fans for their continued support.

Fans came out in support of the company's actions and thanked them for their quick response to the situation.

JAY B's mother pens letter rubbishing claims of personal relations with 'fan'

On November 20, JAY B's mother took to Instagram and shared a letter in which she stressed on the importance of being kind to each other. She thanked the fans for their support of Jay B. She also mentioned how she felt that her kindness had been taken advantage of, but yet she'll be nice to others.

