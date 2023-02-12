GOT7 leader Jay B reportedly enlists for mandatory military service quietly; Donates for Turkey, Syria

GOT7 member and leader Jay B whose full name is Lim Jaebom reportedly enlisted for his mandatory military service some time ago. While the exact date of his enlistment is not known as of now, it is assumed to be early February 2023 as that's when they noticed his regular updates reducing than usual. While his social media continues to be active with posts and promotional content for his upcoming album, it very well could be from his management team.

According to a tweet by an Ahgase who is said to have met Jay B 's mother, the artist enlisted quietly. This came as a shock to the fans of the soloist who were aware of his upcoming service but did not get to bid a proper farewell to him. Moreover, there has been no photo of him getting a buzz cut done or of him entering his military training base. But, the fans are staying positive and supporting his decision to keep his activities private especially with the current situation around military evasions that have engulfed the Korean media. They also have more than one reason to send Jay B their utmost support as the singer continues to give back to society.

Jay B's philanthropy

A new report of Jay B's kind acts has come in as it was revealed that the singer donated for the ongoing tragedy in Turkey and Syria where massive earthquakes have left thousands dead and even more injured. It was reported that JayB went ahead and donated 60 million KRW (about 47,300 USD approximately) to the Green Umbrella Child Fund Korea organization. Media coverage on this has also noted that JayB is currently serving as a public service worker which is usually for 21 months.

While neither Jay B himself nor his company CDNZA Records, which is rumoured to be his one man agency established after his contract with H1GHR MUSIC ended, have confirmed his enlistment, fans are assuming it to be advance service type which raises the possibility of an update 7 or 8 weeks after his enlistment. Meanwhile, Jay B previously teased his temporary absence with the upcoming single album ‘Seasonal Hiatus’ which consists of 3 tracks.