GOT7 leaving JYP Entertainment after January? Mark Tuan assures fans that the group is NOT breaking up

According to recent reports, GOT7 is leaving behind their talent agency JYP Entertainment, marking Golden Disc Awards 2021 as their last event with them.

Korean band GOT7 is leaving their talent agency JYP Entertainment post the end of their contract on January. GOT7â€™s last activity with JYP Entertainment will be 2021â€™s the Golden Disc Awards. For the unversed, GOT7 consisting of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group is one of the most sought after and their music has found fans worldwide.

Â

Even though they are ditching their former agency, they will not be splitting up as a band. After news broke of the group leaving JYP, band member Mark Tuan took to Twitter and reassured fans that the GOT7 members will stay together as 7, no matter what happens. "The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end," the vocalist tweeted.Â

Â

While JYP Entertainment has officially not made any announcements. A close representative of the agency stated that the band has a close relationship with the agency, and they are only separating and not renewing their contract due to minor conflicts between the two teams. JYPE told Meaww.com that currently, it is difficult to confirm the news or what the band members will get up to next as everything is up in the air. The source stated that the agency will confirm the news as soon as things are confirmed.

Â

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: A BTS fan from Bangladesh lists the numerous reasons why she fell head over heels for JungkookÂ Â Â Â

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×