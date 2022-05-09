GOT7 to make awaited full group comeback on THIS date; Drops 1st teaser

May 9 marked the anniversary of GOT7’s fandom Ahgase (short for ‘I GOT 7’), and the boy group celebrated by announcing their long-awaited comeback date. GOT7 will officially be coming back on May 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) with their self-titled mini album. The group has also released the first teaser ahead of the album, in the form of a poster.

The teaser announces the name and date of the release, in the form of a green poster. The poster also includes the names of all seven members of GOT7, along with the name of their fandom. Check out the teaser image, below:

This upcoming mini album ‘GOT7’ marks the group’s first album release since parting ways with JYP Entertainment last year, following the release of their fourth studio album ‘Breath of Love : Last Piece’ in November 2020, along with its pre-release single ‘Breath’ and lead single ‘Last Piece’. This will also be GOT7’s first group release in about a year and two months, following the release of their track ‘ENCORE’ in February 2021.

‘ENCORE’ had come about shortly after GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, after all the members of the group departed from the agency following the expiration of their exclusive contract.

The group debuted in January 2014 with seven members: JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. Throughout the past year, GOT7’s members have been keeping their fans busy by greeting them through their solo activities.

Stay tuned for more updates about GOT7’s upcoming self-titled EP!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Proof: Anthology album’s Tracklist Part 1 unveiled; ‘Born Singer’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘Yet to Come’ & more