GOT7 maknae Yugyeom to drop first single since joining AOMG; Releases special floral teasers ahead of D Day

Yugyeom is back with something new up his sleeves.

In an announcement made through their official SNS on June 3, AOMG revealed that GOT7's Yugyeom would be releasing new music this June. Two teasers have been released so far along with a complete tracklist but not much is known about the comeback yet when t comes to genre or aesthetics.

The first announcement post was accompanied by a picture, most likely a poster. It was a painting of Calla Lily and the words "YUGYEOM" and "June, 20201". The very next day, another post surfaced with a painting of purple tulips. It was paired with the name of the artist and this time, a definite date was revealed, June 11, 2021.

The first teaser received an explosive response from global fans. Now that a date has been revealed, the excitement is on the rise. Of course, the flowers might have something to do with it. Yugyeom has shown his fondness towards the flower dandelion; to the point of getting it inked on him. Combined with Koreans' love for flowers, it is not difficult to notice why it would cause a stir. Calla Lilies are an indicator of pureness and magnificent beauty, as well as a sign of rejuvenation or resurrection, whereas tulips represent irresistible love. One of the first flowers to bloom in spring, they also symbolize rebirth. The purple ones in particular signify royalty.

No other information has been revealed though there were rumours about AOMG rapper and major producer GRAY having a collaboration with Yugyeom for his comeback. With the release of the tracklist, it is now clear that GRAY has produced 5 out of the 7 tracks in the album and features in one. The other 2 songs have been produced by Jay Park’s close collaborator Cha Cha Malone. You can see the tracklist below:

Yugyeom signed to AOMG earlier this year after his departure from JYP Entertainment in January. This will be the singer's first release as a solo artist under his new label. To announce his signing to Jay Park's hip-hop label, Yugyeom dropped a dance visual performance to 'FRANCHISE' by Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and M.I.A.

With Yugyeom's comeback on the 11th, Bambam releasing Ribbon on the 15th and Youngjae's appearance in Netflix's So Not Worth It that begins airing on the 18th, GOT7 fandom has dubbed the month of June as the maknae line comeback month.

