GOT7 member and Yumi’s Cells’ Jinyoung reassures fans with sweet message regarding his military service

On March 23, GOT7’s Jinyoung took to a fan message platform Dear. U Bubble after he finished filming for a new drama. When seeing the fans asking about mandatory military enlistment, he reassured his fans saying that there is nothing to be so curious about yet, the date isn’t out yet and he will announce before he leaves. Fans were worried since JAYB had enlisted quietly and they wanted to be there for Jinyoung before he goes.

On February 28th, Park Jinyoung's fan concert 'RENDEZVOUS' was held in Taiwan over two days. Both performances of the fan concert were sold out, and Park Jinyoung communicated with fans who filled her seats. In particular, Park Jinyoung, who visited Taiwan two years after filming the Netflix movie 'Yaksha', drew enthusiastic cheers from her fans whom she hadn't seen in a long time. He made a splendid opening with the stage of the title song of his first solo album, 'Cotton Candy', as well as a variety of stages, as well as his actor debut film 'Dream High 2', 'My Dear Eundong', 'The Devil's Judge', 'Yumi's Cells', and 'Christmas Carol'.

Park Jinyoung donated 30 million won through Save the Children, an international children's rights NGO on February 8th. Park Jinyoung, who heard about the earthquake damage in Turkey and Syria through domestic and foreign reports and YouTube videos, felt the seriousness of the damage and decided that local people, especially local children, who were going through a difficult time needed support, so she made her donation. It is said that the decision was made. In particular, when Park Jinyoung made a special appearance in the JTBC Friday-Saturday drama 'Reborn Rich' he visited Turkey to shoot some scenes. Park Jinyoung, who visited Turkey relatively recently, said that he felt sorry for the tragedy that occurred in the place of memory, and he willingly made this donation with the desire to help even a little.

