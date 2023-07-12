GOT7 member BamBam to embark on his first solo world tour called AREA 52 beginning on THIS date

On July 12th, '2023-2024 BamBam's 'First WORLD Tour AREA 52' was posted on BamBam's official social media handles. BamBam's first world tour, 'AREA 52,' will begin in September with a performance in Seoul, according to the published schedule. Following the concert in Seoul on September 16, he will hold performances in Manila on the 22nd and Macau on September 30th. They are also scheduled to perform on October 15 in Kuala Lumpur and October 28 in Bangkok.

BamBam’s 1st world tour AREA 52:

Previously, subsequent to appearing with GOT7's first mini-album 'Got it?' released in 2014 and BamBam and his group had a number of hit songs. Music fans in South Korea and other countries loved it. Subsequently, after the contract with his previous organization JYP Entertainment terminated, he appeared as a solo artist by delivering his first mini-album 'riBBon' in 2021, and proceeded with dynamic solo activities by releasing his second mini-album or EP 'B' in January 2022. He made a comeback in March with the release of their first regular album, 'Sour & Sweet,' which was promoted by the title song of the same name.

BamBam’s activities:

The winning team of Nichkhun and Baekho's trip to Bangkok and Kanchanaburi, Thailand, and BamBam and Yein's trip to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, was revealed on the second episode of Battle Trip 2, which aired on KBS 2TV on June 24. Following Chiang Mai, Bambam and Yein, who prepared the BBAAM Tour, introduce Chiang Rai. The two first go to the White Temple, taking many pictures as they explore the stunning locations. BamBam and Yein begin to write their wishes on the lucky leaves among them. BamBam and Yein take a trip to Chiang Rai and stay at a farm, seeing the vast farmland at the foot of the mountain. The episode showed how BamBam and Yein are different from each other but still get along in many situations, eliciting laughter from the viewers as they cook or explore the beautiful landscapes of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

