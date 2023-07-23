GOT7 member Jackson Wang's fan gets dangerously close during meet in Thailand; Watch

Jackson Wang, a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7, was approached dangerously close by a fan. Amid the Magic Man concert tour, Jackson had to attend events for his endorsements in Thailand. The Chinese singer was at a certain event, and while he greeted his fans in his car, a fan tried to get close to him.

A fan of Jackson Wang tried getting close to him

Jackson Wang is known for his amazing musical abilities, spectacular concert performance, witty humor, and his stunning visuals. Being a famous personality worldwide Jackson Wang has been approached by many brands for endorsements. This being said Jackson Wang went to Thailand as an ambassador of Nescafe and C2. He attended multiple events and shared some amazing moments with his fans there but what scared the netizens was an incident that happened after one of the events took place. Jackson Wang is an idol who loves his fans and expresses it in every special way possible. He took a moment to greet his fans outside the venue, he got halfway out of the car and waved at fans.

While others got excited to see the idol, a suspicious fan approached him. The fan tried to hug Jackson Wang, while forcefully pulling him out of the car. Netizens point out that the fan carried something in their hands and tried to attack the idol. The guards immediately pulled them away, this left Jackson Wang in shock as he tried to process the incident. This event was captured from many different angles and went all over the internet. Netizens showed their disappointment in the security guards for not protecting the idol properly. Fans called this incident to be completely bizarre and that he should be protected well and treated with respect.

Jackson Wang's recent activities

Jackson Wang recently held his concert show in Macau on July 15-16. He is also planning to do Magic Man 2 which will be a second round of his successful world tour. The singer also performed at Coachella 2023, leaving no room for regrets Jackson Wang gave a power-packed performance and impressed the audience.

