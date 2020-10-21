GOT7 member Youngjae accused of school violence against a disabled student; JYP Entertainment issues statement

GOT7 member Youngjae was recently accused of assaulting a disabled student during his high school days. The accusations were investigated and JYP Entertainment issued a statement.

GOT7 member Youngjae landed in a controversy after he was accused of beating up a disabled student during his days from school. The artist was put in the spotlight after a post made the rounds on social media claiming that he assaulted a fellow student from his high school. The person was identified as a student with hearing impairments and intellectually handicapped. The two attended Mokpo Technical High School at the same time. Koreaboo reported that apart from beating him up, the writer also claimed that Youngjae would extort money from him.

JYP Entertainment has investigated the accusations and has confirmed that Youngjae admitted to experiencing disagreements with the alleged victim. The two students at the time reportedly involved in a physical fight and moved on without reconciling. However, the member and his agency denied the other charges he's accused of.

"JYP Entertainment has conferred with Youngjae himself about regarding the issue. The results of our confirmation with the artist is that there was indeed an incident that resulted in physical altercation, and the two were unable to reconcile. However, the rest of the details that were written by the OP are false," the statement read, via Koreaboo.

The company said that contrary to the accuser's claims that they reached out to the company, the company hasn't received a mail from the person. "The OP had claimed that they emailed our company about this issue, but we have not received any email or any form of contact from the OP. We have contacted the OP so as to investigate the truth of the situation accurately, but we have not yet received a reply," the agency said.

