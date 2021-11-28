GOT7 members give the surprise of a lifetime to Youngjae at his first fan meeting

It was celebration time for Ahgases, the fans of the group GOT7, as November 27 came around. Recently solo debutant Youngjae was holding his first individual fan meeting ‘COLORS from Ars’ and the fans joined in on the excitement by charting his songs on Music sites. But in fact, the biggest surprise awaited the fans as well as Youngjae.

During the fan meeting, GOT7 members JAY B, Jinyoung, BamBam and Yugyeom arrived on the stage as special taste testers and left Youngjae tongue-tied as he was not expecting their in-person presence at all. And the shock was written all over his face. Fun and chaos ensued in typical GOT7 manner as the members pulled jokes left and right, but the happiness on their faces was priceless.

Fans reported the same in utter disbelief with green heart (GOT7’s colour) and crying emojis to note how this was the first time they have been able to witness the group all so close after leaving their origin agency JYP Entertainment. They also connected with fellow member Jackson through a video call. With the absence of Mark, 6 out of 7 members were in the same space and the fans' hearts were full.

Youngjae played games with the 4 members and then shared a photo on his Instagram thanking them and the fans.

