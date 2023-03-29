GOT7 members JB and Jinyoung show up at BamBam’s showcase to surprise him

GOT7’s BamBam dropped his first full-length album just yesterday. The album is titled ‘Sour & Sweet’ and has 8 songs on it. BamBam then held a media showcase for his latest release. When talking about his latest release and fellow members' reactions, BamBam revealed that they didn’t shy away from teasing him when he made them listen to his new music. He then went on to add how the members jokingly commented on how better he had gotten with his singing now. Soon after, BamBam was surprised to find out that two of his fellow group members were in attendance too. The moment BamBam realised that JB and Jinyoung had shown up, he was surprised and elated. When the cameras went towards the two of them, they posed in all their glory.

JB and Jinyoung at BamBam’s concert

BamBam then went on to address how much it meant to him that Jinyoung and JB had managed to take time out of their busy schedule to come and support him. When thanking Jinyoung for showing up on such short notice, BamBam revealed watching Jinyoung’s dramas and movies through just clips, in response to which Jinyoung jokingly got up and pretended to leave. BamBam then promised him that he would now watch them all in their entirety.

BamBam then shifted his focus to JB and revealed that the member has been living diligently for some time now and has been contacting him on a regular basis. He also revealed that even though he currently has a busy schedule, he makes sure to monitor what everybody is up to. BamBam then went on to add that when the highlight medley came out, JB was the first one to contact him and tell him how cool he thought it was.

This year, besides dropping new music, BamBam has been quite active in other areas too. He recently started his own talk show ‘BamHouse’ where he invites different guests over and discusses a variety of things. Episodes of the show are uploaded on the official channel of BamHouse. In the next episode of BamHouse, viewers will get to see GOT7 members Youngjaye and Yugyeom show up to BamBam’s house.

