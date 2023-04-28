GOT7 members Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang have a sweet reunion at latter's solo tour

On April 28, Mark Tuan took to Instagram Stories to congratulate and support his close friend and fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang on his solo tour! The sweet reunion had fans extremely happy! Mark Tuan, known mononymously as Mark, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and model. He is a member of the South Korean boy group GOT7.

GOT7’s activities:

The members of GOT7, who ended their contract with their former agency JYP Entertainment in January of 2021, have recently realized their dream of a 'reunion'. The maximum contract period of a celebrity standard contract is 7 years, and if the members are scattered, it is difficult to get back together. In order for members whose affiliation has changed to work again as a team, two prerequisites are generally followed. First of all, in order to maintain the existing group name, the trademark issue must be resolved, and within the schedule of individual activities, a significant part must be coordinated while setting aside time for the team comeback. JAY B directly rolled up his arms to acquire the GOT7 trademark from JYP Entertainment. In the background, there was JYP's decision to 'hand over the trademark right willingly'. The current final holders of the 'GOT7' trademark rights are Lim Jae Beom, Park Jin Young, Choi Young Jae, Kim Yugyeom, Mark Yien Tuan, Jackson Wang, and Kunpimook Bhuwakul (BamBam). These are the real names of the 7 members.

Jackson Wang’s activities:

At the 'Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival' being held in Indio, California on the 17th, world-renowned artists Jackson Wang and Ciara performed XG's 'LEFT RIGHT' on the remix stage. On this day, while Jackson Wang and Ciara presented a medley of hit songs and a joint stage, the newly arranged remix of XG's 'LEFT RIGHT' was released for the first time, completing the collaboration stage and bringing the fever of 'Coachella' to its climax. When the accompaniment of 'LEFT RIGHT' started, the audience not only poured out explosive cheers, but also realized XG's global popularity that world-renowned artists Jackson Wang and Ciara performed the 'LEFT RIGHT' remix live. 'Coachella' is a very large-scale global festival visited by world-class celebrities and numerous audiences, and at the same time, it is unusual that Jackson Wang and Ciara selected XG's songs along with their own songs, even though it was not a joint stage with XG.

