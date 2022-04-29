GOT7 members shooting a music video? Fans left guessing as Youngjae thanks agency for food support

Ahgases, we’ve all been waiting for this day, haven’t we? When the seven boys all get together and shoot for their next comeback. It seems that the members are not keeping it a secret anymore as on April 29, member Youngjae shared an image on his story thanking his company Sublime Artist Agency for sending over what appears to be a truck full of delicious food.

The company that also manages Jackson Wang’s promotions in South Korea, made it a point to send support for its artists and fellow members of group GOT7 as they are rumored to be preparing for a comeback. With the official logo of the group on both sides, they encouraged the group saying, “We cheer on GOT7”. Youngjae shared the image and tagged fellow members leaving their fans wondering what was cooking in their creative minds.

It was a happy gesture from the agency to support the group and not just their artists, which was carefully noted by the fans. Eager for any hint of update, they gladly took the image as another confirmation that the comeback is near.

Many guessed that the shoot is for a music video for the group’s comeback that has been reportedly planned for a May release. The others think they have gone on a vacation after completing their schedules. Whatever it may be, one thing’s for sure- GOT7 is together and they are preparing for yet another record-breaking return. When? How? With what? Only time will tell.

