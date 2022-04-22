GOT7 reportedly preparing for full group release in May; BamBam confirms?

Boy group GOT7 will reportedly be making a full group comeback in May. On April 22, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report sharing the news. The report states that according to multiple K-pop officials, GOT7 recently confirmed a comeback with all seven members in May. Further, the song is said to be nearly completed, and GOT7 is reportedly preparing for the final stages.

Shortly after the report was released, GOT7’s BamBam took to his personal Twitter account and seemed to as good as confirm a full group comeback, with a simple tweet stating “7”. Check out the tweet, below:

If the group indeed returns as a whole in May, this will be GOT7’s first group release in about a year and two months, following the release of their track ‘ENCORE’ in February 2021. The release came shortly after GOT7’s departure from JYP Entertainment in January 2021, after all the seven members left the agency following the expiration of their exclusive contract.

GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with seven members, JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. Their debut EP ‘Got It?’ peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart, and number one on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. GOT7’s last release under JYP Entertainment was their fourth studio album ‘Breath of Love: Last Piece’ released in November 2020, along with its pre-release single ‘Breath’ and lead single ‘Last Piece’.

Since their departure from the agency, GOT7’s members have been busy greeting their fans through their solo activities.

Stay tuned for more updates!

