GOT7’s BamBam announces solo comeback with exciting teasers

On January 7 at midnight KST, BamBam announced that his new mini album will be dropping on January 18. The singer got fans excited about the upcoming release by captioning the announcement on Twitter saying “Are You Ready For BB2?” Along with announcing the release date, BamBam also dropped two teaser images for the mini album.

The new teasers show BamBam standing in a dark space, illuminated by light shining through what appears to be a doorway. His monochrome outfit also matches the theme of the photos. Check out the charismatic black and white teasers below:

Following the release of his pre-single, ‘Who Are You’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi, on December 28, the singer has kept us busy by sharing multiple clips of fellow idols attempting the challenge for the track. GOT7’s JAY B and Youngjae, SOMI and Dara were among those who attempted the challenge. ‘Who Are You’ seems like a heaven-sent collaboration, with BamBam and Seulgi’s voices complimenting each other perfectly. The two artists also came together to perform a beautiful choreography for the track.

This mini album will be BamBam’s first album since his debut with Korean mini-album, ‘riBBon’, in June 2021. His first ever solo EP, debuted at No. 2 on Gaon Weekly Albums Chart, with the title track ‘riBBon‘ ranking on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart at No. 17. This was also the singer’s first release since signing with ABYSS COMPANY in March 2021.

We are yet to know any other details about the upcoming mini album, including its title and track list. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Watch the music video for BamBam’s pre-single, ‘Who Are You’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi: