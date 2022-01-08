GOT7’s BamBam becomes global ambassador for NBA’s Golden State Warriors; Announces second EP ‘B’

On January 7, GOT7 member BamBam announced that he has been chosen as the newest global brand ambassador for the Warriors. The 24-year-old singer from Thailand took to his Instagram account to share the news with his fans. On the same day, he also confirmed his comeback with his second mini album, ‘B’.

Golden State Warriors is an American professional basketball team which operates as a member of the Western Conference Pacific Division in the National Basketball Association (NBA) league. It is home to some big names like Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and more. BamBam announced his appointment with his usual excitement and promised to engage with the fans of the revered basketball club. Read his full post below.

Further, the surprises didn’t end for BamBam fans who were met with the announcement of his second EP, ‘B’ to be released on January 18, 2022 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The same was revealed with a stunning title teaser poster of the GOT7 member. BamBam can be seen staring at the camera in a warm background. The title song of ‘B’ will be ‘Slow Mo’ as can be seen on the poster. Check it out below.

BamBam released his first solo Korean album ‘riBBon’ on 15 June, 2021. The album went on to receive a lot of love over charts and sales. He signed with ABYSS COMPANY in March 2021 after leaving JYP Entertainment.

Now with so much happening around BamBam’s upcoming activities, it looks like it will be an interesting year for the singer.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

ALSO READ: Here’s how the GOT7 members wished leader JAY B for his birthday; Warning you might shed a tear or two