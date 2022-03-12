GOT7’s BamBam confirms Jackson’s location: Ahgases collectively agree that a group comeback is nearing release

The fortunate day seems not too far away! On March 12, GOT7 member and soloist BamBam spoke to a fan via a video call fansign. The fan began asking him questions regarding the group very carefully. And being the true-to-self man that he is, BamBam was 100 percent honest about the location of fellow GOT7 member Jackson.

When the fan asked where exactly Jackson was, BamBam easily revealed that the ‘LMLY’ singer was indeed in South Korea. On further questioning, he confirmed that indeed all the seven members who are now under different agencies are in South Korea at the moment. However, BamBam insisted that Mark and Jackson, who were previously in different locations, had only returned for personal work or rest.

When he was asked about GOT7’s group comeback, BamBam was his funny self saying, “Who said we’re having a comeback?” But the fans only took it as confirmation from him. Seems like BamBam’s attempts to hide anything were futile! Unaware that the fans have been curious about Jackson’s return, he seems to have spilled some important beans.

Mark Tuan, who is the oldest member of the group, decided to return to his home in America last year and has only returned to South Korea now after a dizzying stop at the Paris Fashion Week. He landed at the Incheon International Airport on March 3 amidst worldwide trends of ‘#GOT7StillAlive’ which is rumored to be the title of GOT7’s next song.

