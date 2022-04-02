GOT7’s BamBam to perform unreleased single at Golden State Warriors’ season finale

Earlier this year, in January, GOT7’s BamBam became a part of the Golden State Warriors family, as a global spokesperson for the team. On March 31, the Golden State Warriors dropped some more exciting news! The team announced a line-up of events set in place to celebrate the team’s regular season finale, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

According to the announcement, the main event for the finale is scheduled for April 7, featuring a halftime performance by none other than GOT7’s BamBam! Not only will BamBam be performing, but the performance will include the unveiling of an unreleased single titled ‘Wheels Up’ feat. Oakland-based recording artist MAYZIN, for the first time.

Additionally, BamBam will be holding a meet and greet with 50 lucky fans a day prior to the performance, and will be visiting the Thrive City Warriors Shop as part of the launch of his exclusive collaboration merchandise with the Golden State Warriors.

GOT7’s BamBam is a Thai rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer based in South Korea. BamBam made his debut in 2014 as a member of the group, and went on to make his solo debut with his first EP ‘Ribbon’ in June 2021. He dropped his second EP ‘B’ in January 2022, followed by his collaboration with popular Thai rappers F.Hero and Youngohm for the single ‘Skrrt’. BamBam continued his busy 2022, by dropping his first Korean original soundtrack for the SBS’ series ‘Business Proposal’. His OST ‘Melting’ dropped on March 9 at 6 pm KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE achieves Triple Crown on Gaon’s Weekly Charts with ‘TOMBOY’