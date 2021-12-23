GOT7’s BamBam & Red Velvet’s Seulgi gear up for exciting collab track ‘Who Are You’

GOT7’s BamBam is keeping fans excited with new concept teasers for his upcoming track, Who Are You. It will be a pre-single released by the Thai singer and features Red Velvet’s Seulgi. The two talented artists pose together in the new set of teasers released on December 22, which shows them looking charismatic in white.

Check out the new teasers from BamBam’s official Twitter account, below.

Following the release of a mysterious moving teaser on December 13 at midnight KST, GOT7’s BamBam had announced that he will be releasing a pre-single on December 28. Since then, he has dropped two rounds of stunning black and white concept photos, four sets of concept photos featuring Seulgi, as well as a teaser for the music video. This is the singer’s first comeback since the release of his first Korean EP, riBBon, in June 2021.

riBBon, BamBam’s first solo release in South Korea, had debuted at No. 2 on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart, and the title track, ‘riBBon’ ranked at No. 17 on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart while also entering the Gaon Digital Chart at No. 144.

Meanwhile, Seulgi had wowed the fans with Red Velvet’s sixth mini album, Queendom, released in August 2021. Queendom also debuted at No. 2 on the Gaon Album Chart for the week of August 15-22, 2021, and at No. 11 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart issued on August 28.

GOT7 BamBam’s pre-single, Who Are You, featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi releases on December 28 at 6 pm KST. Watch the trailer for the music video again while you wait.

