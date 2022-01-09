GOT7’s BamBam unveils a dreamy tracklist with double title tracks for his upcoming album ‘B’

On January 8, ABYSS COMPANY released the tracklist for his upcoming album ‘B’ and we are extremely excited to see him onstage again! He has added a total of 6 tracks with ‘Who Are You’ featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi and ‘Slow Mo’ as title tracks. Other tracks are called ‘Intro (Satellites)’, ‘Subliminal’, ‘Let me love you’ and ‘Ride or Die’.

He previously revealed the release date of the album with a poster. The title poster shows BamBam wearing a blue jacket on a yellow background, creating a brighter atmosphere. In contrast to the black and white concept presented in the free single 'Who Are You' released at the end of last year, it catches the eye even more. The album will be released on January 8. BamBam, who came to recognize another self through 'Who Are You', is stimulating curiosity about what kind of story will be contained in this second mini-album 'B'.

BamBam came to South Korea from Thailand and dreamed of becoming a K-pop singer at a young age, debuted with GOT7 in 2014 and has been loved globally. Last year, he joined ABYSS COMPANY and released his first solo mini-album 'riBBon', in which he participated in writing and composing the entire song, showing the side of a growing artist.

BamBam displayed his potential as a solo singer by recording meaningful results such as surpassing 100,000 in album sales with his first mini-album, #1 on iTunes album charts in 34 regions, and surpassing 60 million views for the music video.

ALSO READ: 'Happy JK Day 2022' takes over Worldwide trends as BTS' Jungkook's fans make meaningful donations in his name

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the tracklist? Let us know in the comments below.