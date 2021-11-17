GOT7’s Jackson earns the title of ‘GQ All round Artist of the Year’ at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year gala

Jack-son of all trades! Rapper and member of GOT7, Jackson Wang who has dipped his hands into more ventures than we can count, has taken home his rightful title of becoming the Artist of the Year. The 2021 GQ Men of the Year show saw winners from all around the globe being awarded for their exceptional actions throughout the year.

Jackson became one of the many flag bearers of the varied talents and good acts by being selected and awarded the ‘GQ All round Artist of the Year’. After looking at the expansively impressive career that Jackson has had, especially the all-rounder growth in the last year after leaving his home company JYP Entertainment, one can only marvel at Jackson’s advancements.

Singing, dancing and rapping being his main activities, Jackson is known for being a former fencer of the national level. Just short of his shot at the main Olympics, Jackson entered the world of music taking it by storm along with his 6 friends under GOT7. Since then, Jackson Wang has become a formidable name in the industry for his passionate vibe and unending energy.

He is also the CEO of his own fashion brand, Team Wang. Jackson also became a part of the crew PANTHEPACK and has released music under the group further taking his journey as an artist through a new direction all the while also releasing solo music in English and Mandarin.

We find Jackson the perfect man for the title!

