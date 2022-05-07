GOT7’s Jackson finds a new family with Jake Johnson and Natasha Leggero on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Very recently, Chinese singer-songwriter and member of South Korean powerhouse GOT7, Jackson Wang appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Also in attendance were American actors Jake Johnson and Natasha Leggero. After a round of interviews with the actors, Jackson was asked about his entry into the music industry after being a sportsperson planning to compete at the London Olympics as a fencer in 2012.

As he talked about his parents’ fears of the entertainment industry and their hesitance to send him off to South Korea to become a musician, the GOT7 member’s kind nature once again peeped through as he asked if he could sit closer to the two guests. Immediately the actors went ahead and sat themselves on the same sofa as him while Natasha Leggero declared she wanted them to adopt the ‘Blow’ singer. Jake Johnson on the other hand reassured Jackson that he had “made it” and does not need to worry about anything.

The same continued on social media when the ‘New Girl’ actor revealed his excitement about his little family. Natasha Leggero continued the joke by asking if he had remembered to pick up Jackson from school aka their new son. Jake Johnson replied in jest, reminding her of the day and that it was her day instead. Jackson Wang would not let go of the jokes and joined in with his own, “Neither of you showed up, going home myself today…”

We’re too fond of this family! How about you?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Jackson Wang creates HISTORY at Coachella 2022 stage