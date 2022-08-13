GOT7’s Jackson has THIS reaction to an Ahgase’s question about touring India for MAGICMAN release

GOT7 member and soloist Jackson Wang seems to have sent the internet into a frenzy! No, it’s not because another shirtless picture of him sent the fans into a meltdown. On August 13, Jackson Wang began answering some fan questions on his Instagram stories and he was as cheeky as ever, not revealing one bit about his future plans, and instead keeping the viewers on their toes for what’s in store.

When one fan asked him if he would be going to India anytime soon, he managed to carry on the momentum in classic Jackson Wang style. Keeping the suspicion going and indulging in fan service, the GOT7 member stayed mum but posed another question in return. Here is what Jackson Wang said as an Ahgase asked him, “Will you come to India???”. He replied with ‘Can I?” And hashtagged his upcoming solo album, MAGICMAN.

Check out his response below.

To answer his question, yes he definitely can and we will be cheering as loudly as possible for him. But it leaves us wondering if the ‘Blow’ singer already has a plan in place seeing as he hashtagged the name of the album. Is he planning a global tour and India is finally on the list? A fan meeting in India? Multiple cities? What are you thinking, Jackson Wang? We await answers and hopefully some announcements soon.

Meanwhile, he released his next single off of the upcoming album ‘Cruel’ on July 29 and presented yet another fiery and ashy side of his artistry to awaiting fans. The release for ‘MAGICMAN’ has been set for September 9 and with less than one month away, we cannot keep calm!

