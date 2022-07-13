GOT7’s Jackson opens Man Utd versus Liverpool match with fiery stage; Interaction with Erik ten Hag goes viral

On July 12, the teams of Manchester United and Liverpool went head to head in Bangkok, Thailand for the Bangkok Century Cup. For the epic match, a special opening stage was planned by none other than global superstar Jackson Wang who performed a total of 12 songs boasting his immensely impressive discography.

As Jackson Wang has been teasing the release of his upcoming solo album ‘MAGICMAN’ he thought what better time than an internationally anticipated football match to tease some of his own content and we couldn’t agree more. Including his songs ‘Blow’, ‘Pretty Please’, ‘100 Ways’, and ‘Cruel’ in the setlist, the GOT7 member showed off his artistry in style. The Rajamangala National Stadium witnessed the greatness of the ‘Manchester United - Liverpool The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022’ with his shining presence and we are sure more than a few in the spectators' stands went home as his fans.

What’s more is Jackson Wang did not stop there and continued with his larger than life presence even after the match ended. As the team of Manchester United showed off their 4-0 win over Liverpool, the trophy was in coach Erik ten Hag’s arms. With celebration and confetti flying around them, a piece of paper fell onto the coach’s head. Unaware of Jackson Wang’s kindness the football world seemed to be surprised by his sudden action of taking off the confetti and clips of the interaction soon went viral. While some giggled about the tiny paper on his head, the others appreciated the GOT7 member.

Check out the hilarious video below.

Jackson Wang is a sweetheart and we are glad that more people know of it now!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: GOT7’s Jackson to sing an OST for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ alongside H.E.R, Diana Ross & more