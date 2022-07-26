GOT7’s Jackson to release digital single ‘Cruel’ on THIS day from the upcoming album ‘MAGICMAN’

On July 26, Jackson surprisingly released a cover image announcing the release of the digital single 'Cruel' through the official social media handles. The released cover image contains Jackson's fatal expression and dark aura. In particular, you can feel the fatal and masculine beauty, stimulating curiosity about the new song.

'Cruel' was first unveiled at the Coachella Music Festival held in California, USA in April, and on July 12th, the opening performance at 'Manchester United vs Liverpool The Match Bangkok Century Cup 2022'. It was also presented as a song and received a lot of attention from global fans. Jackson is loved by fans all over the world based on his brilliant performance and outstanding musicality. As proof of this, while performing at famous overseas festivals, 'Cruel', which was first released through Coachella, was getting a good response, so we decided to pre-release it.

'Cruel' is the second single from Jackson's upcoming album 'MAGICMAN'. In March, they also released the single 'Blow', announcing the first start of 'MAGICMAN'. As anticipation for the album is being infused through 'Blow', interest in 'Cruel' is growing. On the other hand, Jackson's new digital single 'Cruel' will be released on July 29th at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Jackson Wang is the founder of record label Team Wang and is the creative director and lead designer for fashion brand Team Wang Design. Born and raised in Hong Kong, he initially gained widespread recognition after joining JYP Entertainment's K-pop boy group, GOT7, in 2014. In 2017, he founded Team Wang and began releasing solo music in China and internationally thereafter. His first solo album, ‘Mirrors’, debuted in 2019 and reached number 32 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. In 2021, Jackson left JYP Entertainment and formed the Chinese hip hop group, Panthepack, under Team Wang.

Are you excited for the song? Let us know in the comments below.