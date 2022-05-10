GOT7’s Jackson to sing an OST for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ alongside H.E.R, Diana Ross & more

According to a poster spotted for the upcoming animated movie ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, GOT7’s Jackson has been chosen as one of the featured artists for the soundtrack album. It was also reported that Jack Antonoff will be producing the tracks on the album with a 70s sound that is expected for production.

This will be Jackson Wang’s first feature on a foreign movie OST and while it is unknown if the versatile singer will be lending his voice in English, Korean or Mandarin, it will be another milestone in the singer-songwriter, rapper, fashion designer and dancer’s life. It has been noted that the album for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ will be lead by Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker who have collaborated and multiple other names like H.E.R., Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers and St. Vincent among others.

The fifth movie in the ‘Despicable Me’ series, this film is also being called ‘Minions 2’ and talks about character Gru’s childhood. Set to release on July 1, fans of the Minions are eagerly looking forward to this one!

On the other hand, Jackson recently became the first Chinese singer to take the main stage at music festival Coachella. He is set to make a legendary return to the world of K-pop besides his 6 members of GOT7 as they release their self-titled EP on May 23.

